LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

10 Boys to Award 4th Scholarship Round

Posted On 06 Apr 2017
By :
Comment: 1

The group Ten Boys Who Care read scholarship essays, from left, Sam Kluver, Sam Reynolds, Blake Pivaroff, Kent Cebreros, Noah Linder, Gustav Morck, Zack Bonnin, Enzo Sadler, Ayrton Garcia and Mason Lebby. Photo by Carrie Reynolds

A group of 10 Laguna Beach teens, which have granted $8,500 in scholarships since 2014, will present two more $1,250 awards to a boy and girl graduating from Laguna Beach High School in June.

The 10 boys met this week to evaluate 13 grant applications from athletes. “Each of the essays taught us something about how these graduating seniors learned from their experience in sports to eventually become better sportsmen,” said co-president Sam Reynolds.

They began raising money by painting curbs, washing cars, playing music and holding garage sales as seventh-graders. They did it again this year and will continue the tradition until they graduate in 2019.

About the Author
