13th Annual Parade Sets Out Without a Jinx

More than 70 people joined in the 13th annual South Laguna neighborhood parade on Independence Day, a three-block long march of flag-waving children, parents and onlookers that celebrates community bonds as much as patriotism.

Participants finished off the morning march with games involving jello, eggs and water balloons, apple bobbing and a watermelon eating contest, said Cynthia Jenkins, a parade organizer.

“What started as a lazy alternative to driving to North Laguna’s parade 13 years ago, has grown into longstanding tradition that the kids in this neighborhood – and their parents – look forward to all year,” she said.