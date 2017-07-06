Quantcast
13th Annual Parade Sets Out Without a Jinx

Stepping out for a July 4 tradition on Virginia Way.

More than 70 people joined in the 13th annual South Laguna neighborhood parade on Independence Day, a three-block long march of flag-waving children, parents and onlookers that celebrates community bonds as much as patriotism.

Parade organizers, from left to right, Moya Mitchell, Missie Durant, Jennifer Blanchard and Cynthia Jenkins.

Participants finished off the morning march with games involving jello, eggs and water balloons, apple bobbing and a watermelon eating contest, said Cynthia Jenkins, a parade organizer.

“What started as a lazy alternative to driving to North Laguna’s parade 13 years ago, has grown into longstanding tradition that the kids in this neighborhood – and their parents – look forward to all year,” she said.

Moya Mitchell succeeds in snagging a bobbing apple.Photos curtesy of Cynthia Jenkins.

 

