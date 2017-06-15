A New Invasion

Editor,

I live in North Laguna and have noticed…how can you not, the increase in helicopters and the noise there from. I have counted as many as four to five on weekends coming straight over our home, low enough to feel noticeable vibration of the whole house. Hello. The whole house vibrates as they fly over. How is this not being addressed?

It’s not just weekends…it’s almost every day and it’s an abuse of privacy and the expected relative peace and quiet of your home. Yes, noise and other pollution.

We are a destination of helicopter traffic for many reasons: overhead tours by real estate agents and businesses that target tourists and others. It seems the favorite way into Laguna is via Laguna Canyon, hence the traffic over North Laguna.

I wonder if anyone remembers some years back when the Marine helicopters were targeted for being too close to the shoreline and they subsequently had to fly a certain distance above and off the coast? There have to be rules in place to protect us from this new invasion. It’s not okay and it’s not acceptable.

If you live in Laguna and you are concerned, please speak out. It won’t get better without some noise from us. Each abusive incursion and exploitation of our beautiful space needs to be addressed.

Pat Carpenter, Laguna Beach