Alarmist Post on Coyotes Lacks Accuracy

Editor,

As others who use Nextdoor, I, too, received images of a snare trap and fear messages about coyotes. Upon checking, the city and police department corroborated “We currently do not have a contract with Critter Busters and we are not trapping coyotes.”

Nevertheless, during the well-attended city council hearing on this issue, only one councilman voted against the Critter Busters $30,000 contract…that in itself is concerning and we should be justifiably outraged our city would consider exterminating coyotes via snare traps or engage in cruel “non-solutions.”

We need to hold Council to task and ask: When is it responsible or reasonable for elected officials to go against public outcry, professional advice, statistics and state law?

Here is the California State Law: State Fish and Game code excerpts (c) It is unlawful for any person, including an employee of the federal, state, county, or municipal government, to use or authorize the use of any steel-jawed leg hold trap, padded or otherwise, to capture any game mammal, fur-bearing mammal, nongame mammal, protected mammal, or any dog or cat. The prohibition in this subdivision does not apply to federal, state, county, or municipal government employees or their duly authorized agents in the extraordinary case where the otherwise prohibited padded-jaw leghold trap is the only method available to protect human health or safety.

There is no evidence of any instance of a direct threat from coyotes. Their habitats have been compromised by human activity and therefore natural balances have been disturbed so siting and howling often occurs especially in the canyons and hills.

Council’s previous action coupled with the recent image of a (gopher) trap placed illegally (evidently not on their property) unduly exacerbated fear. By fact-checking we can be satisfied, at least for the time being on this point. Nevertheless, residents should be aware of actions our city takes and always fact-check alarmist statements and rumor.

Leah Vasquez, Laguna Beach