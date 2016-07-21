Amy Obrand

May She Fly With the Angels

March 3, 1967 – May 26, 2016

Amy Christine Higginbotham Obrand earned her angel wings on May 26, 2016, surrounded by her parents, Cindy and Michael Obrand.

Amy is survived by her brothers, Jesse and Edgar Obrand; her uncles, Sandy Obrand, David Crash Nelson, Jonathan Nelson; her aunts, Andi Miner, Carol Obrand and Barbara Nelson; and her first cousins, Kip Kernodle, Kelly Kernodle, Allie Obrand, Hilary Obrand and Samantha Scizak.

Obrand graduated from Laguna Beach High School with honors. She had a love of journalism and was editor of her high school newspaper. She attended both UC Santa Cruz and UCLA. Obrand loved books and majored in women’s literature. Her very favorite books were the L. Frank Baum’s “Oz” series with W.W. Winslow’s beautiful illustrations. “Ozma of Oz” was her personal hero.

Obrand was an iconoclast in the punk movement and in her life. She was courageous and admired for her fierce intelligence and strong commitment to women’s rights and freedom of speech and expression. She was a shooting star to her friends and family.

Obrand was a lifelong collector of vintage treasures and early cowgirl glam. At a very young age, Amy and her mom combed through flea markets and garage sales for clothing, jewelry and furniture.

Obrand was a sixth generation Texan. Her deep roots in Texas appealed to her rockabilly heart. Her favorite place on earth was Austin, Texas, and the Hill Country. The music scene in Austin was her pride and joy. She loved dancing with her friends and family at the Broken Spoke to the likes of Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Willie Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel.

The Obrand family is honoring their precious daughter, Amy, in a private memorial and tree planting. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward to someone in need in the name of Amy Christine Higginbotham Obrand. Thank you for your kindness.