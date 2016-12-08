Animal Rights Advocate Does Not Back Down

Former Laguna Beach City Council candidate and animal rights activist Judie Mancuso got involved in a recent debate that erupted between livestock owners in Malibu Canyon and the park service.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a rancher a 10-day permit to hunt the mountain lion known as P-45, which is suspected of killing animals over Thanksgiving weekend in Malibu. An online petition that drew over 700 signatures asked wildlife regulators to rescind the permit.

Mancuso, president of Social Compassion in Legislation, took part in a meeting at Paramount Ranch with the National Park Service and animal rights activists. Mancuso also criticized the city of Laguna Beach in January when a trapper was hired to kill coyotes following 233 calls about coyote sightings and missing house pets.

Ultimately, the rancher will receive help putting up enclosures to protect her livestock and . “P45 will continue to roam free in the Santa Monica Mountains,” county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said in a statement.