Festival of Arts board member Ann Webster passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, at her home in Laguna Beach with her family by her side.

Ann was born in York, Penn., on Feb. 22, 1925. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in art history from George Washington University.

In 1946, she married her first husband Lewis Street, a marine pilot, with whom she had three children, Kathy, John and Nancy. She raised their children while stationed in several locations, Tustin, Calif., Annendale, Va., and Honolulu, Hawaii. As a marine aviator’s wife, she received a special medal because her husband served in three wars, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

She married her second husband, Roland C. Webster, in 1971. They lived on a yacht and traveled to many tropical islands.

In 1975, they settled in Laguna Beach and Webster fell in love with the Pageant of the Masters. She was affiliated with the Pageant for 40 years, including 28 years as makeup supervisor, 15 years as an elected Festival of Arts board member and 14 years on its scholarship committee.

Recognizing and awarding students art scholarships brought her great joy.

Webster continued to travel and on her journeys would research artwork that could possibly be re-created in the Pageant.

Webster was also a member of the Pacific Symphony League.

Webster is survived by her daughter Nancy James; grandchildren Becky Gates, Annika James, Genevieve Buegel, Jaime Blickenstaff, Wendy Boslet, Brandy Jefferson, Jack Boslet and Campbell Boslet; and great grandchildren Kenneth Showe, Amelie Hart, Luther Buegel, Samantha and Tatum Jefferson, and Abigail and Natalie Gates.

Webster was preceded in death by her husbands and her children Kathy and John.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Glenn E. Vedder Scholarship Fund at the Festival of Arts.