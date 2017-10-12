Anneliese Hosts Family Oktoberfest

Don a dirndl or pull on the lederhosen for $1 off admission to an Oktoberfest party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Annelies School, 20062 Laguna Canyon Road.

Board a free trolley from the city parking lot ACT V in Laguna Canyon and sample a bit of traditional Bavarian food. Admission is $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

Oktoberfest includes lives music, carnival games and rides and a meet and greet with the school’s miniature horses, alpacas and avian friends.

Blues for Hurricane Relief

The Orange County Blues Society will play a benefit concert for hurricane victims on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1-6 p.m. at Main Street Restaurant, 4902 Main St., Yorba Linda.

Blues for H.I.M. Relief (Harvey, Irma, Maria) is a free event for all ages with raffles and prizes. Donate online, or at the door.

All proceeds will go to Americacares. Contact Rick Snyder at 951 836-6762 for more details.