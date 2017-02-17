Apology Falls Short

Editor:

Regarding the parents’ letter to the community about their sons’ racist actions, I think they need to learn the definition of apology before trying to make one. An apology is an expression of remorse and regret, not an opportunity to diminish responsibility.

It was disheartening to read their re-framing of an atrocious incident as a prank gone awry. In doing so, they explicitly minimized the harm done, which goes against the heart of an apology.

Perhaps the most glaring absence, though, was any acknowledgement of their own responsibility as parents. They expressed shame at being associated with the incident, but not a word about how they raised boys whose local recreation includes defacing homes and buying groceries to toss at those they want to harass, and who—most egregiously–find entertainment in racial bigotry and intimidation.

Given the self-serving statement made by these parents, it is no wonder the victimized family requested no apology.

Gregory Coben, Laguna Beach