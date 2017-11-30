Artists Open Studios for Holiday Shoppers

Laguna Canyon Artists invites visitors to their annual holiday open studio sale Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peek into 15 private studios of painters, jewelers, sculptors and more at the complex, 3251 Laguna Canyon Road.

Enjoy holiday cheer and the opportunity to talk with the artists and buy art directly from the studio.

How Artists Capture Nature’s Fleeting Beauty

The public is invited to learn the back stories of what motivates three artists in a live discussion at noon Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Community Art Project Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave.

Photographer Tom Lamb leads the panel discussion about “Interpreting Views,” an exhibit featuring outdoor landscape works of Laguna Beach artists Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl. The exhibit runs through Jan. 30.

Galleries Exhibit Student Work

The results of a mentoring program between 14 local galleries and an equal number of fine arts majors from Laguna College of Art and Design will be on display from 6- 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, during Art Walk.

The public is invited to view student art works by touring participating galleries. Among them is Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway, which hosted student Jacqueline Inzunza. Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, 354 N. Coast Highway, took on student Tristan Abel. And Avran Fine Art, 540 S. Coast Highway, embraced Dan Nguyen.

The students are guided by the gallerists through the fundamentals of exhibiting their work and educated about the business side of operating a gallery, says program organizer Robin Fuld.