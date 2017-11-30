Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Artists Open Studios for Holiday Shoppers

Posted On 30 Nov 2017
Painter and sculptor Elaine Cohen and 14 other artists open their studios on Saturday.

Laguna Canyon Artists invites visitors to their annual holiday open studio sale Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peek into 15 private studios of painters, jewelers, sculptors and more at the complex, 3251 Laguna Canyon Road.

Enjoy holiday cheer and the opportunity to talk with the artists and buy art directly from the studio.

Artist Hedy Buzan participates in this Saturday’s open studio sale. Photos by Mike Tauber.

How Artists Capture Nature’s Fleeting Beauty

The public is invited to learn the back stories of what motivates three artists in a live discussion at noon Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Community Art Project Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave.

Photographer Tom Lamb leads the panel discussion about “Interpreting Views,” an exhibit featuring outdoor landscape works of Laguna Beach artists Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl. The exhibit runs through Jan. 30.

Cheyne Walls’ work “Gates of the Valley” is included in the exhibit

Galleries Exhibit Student Work

The results of a mentoring program between 14 local galleries and an equal number of fine arts majors from Laguna College of Art and Design will be on display from 6- 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, during Art Walk.

The public is invited to view student art works by touring participating galleries. Among them is Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway, which hosted student Jacqueline Inzunza. Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, 354 N. Coast Highway, took on student Tristan Abel. And Avran Fine Art, 540 S. Coast Highway, embraced Dan Nguyen.

The students are guided by the gallerists through the fundamentals of exhibiting their work and educated about the business side of operating a gallery, says program organizer Robin Fuld.

Student Tristan Abel’s work will be displayed by gallerist Kelsey Michaels. Photo courtesy of LCAD.

 

 

 

