Artists Republic Leaves Laguna for Anaheim

Artists Republic gallery, noted for topical exhibits by contemporary, progressive artists since its Laguna Beach opening in 2010, will pull up stakes in the new year and move to a larger venue in Anaheim.

The gallery’s new space at 400 W. Disney Way is in the Anaheim Garden Walk near the new House of Blues and Disneyland and will feature a large mural nearing completion. An opening party is planned Friday, Feb. 17.

The gallery signs off locally with a solo show of Brian Bent paintings at its current location, 1175 S. Coast Highway.

View Sea Lions, Create a Silk Painting

LOCA Arts Education holds a 9 a.m. art and sea lions workshop Saturday, Jan. 14, at Pacific Marine Mammal Center, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.

The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a silk painting class with clothing artist Reem Khalil. Participants will take home a colorful, finished silk cloth.

Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children over 6 with a paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.

Advance registration is required at LOCAarts.org or 949 363-4700.

Artists Reveal Their Inspirations

The public is invited to learn about the inspirations of mixed media collage artists Isabelle Cordemans and Sandra Samaha in a panel discussion led by Laguna Art Museum executive director Malcolm Warner Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 1 p.m.

The talk as well as the two-person retrospective exhibit takes place at The CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave., second floor.

Cove Gallery Features 2016’s First Artist

Renee Bangerter is the Cove Gallery’s first featured artist of the month for the new year.

For the last 30 years, Bangerter has been creating realistic portraits, landscapes, and still life works. Her art is said to be influenced by life experiences such as living in Japan and her love for old masters paintings.

After four successful years of owning and operating a gallery in North Laguna, Bangerter found that she was spending most of her time running a business and not creating art. Thus, in April of 2016, she joined the Cove Gallery, 1492 South Coast Highway, No. 8.