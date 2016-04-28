Arts Briefs

New Members Join Arts Commission

The City Council appointed Karen Wood and Mike Stice as two new members to the Arts Commission last week and re-appointed incumbents, architect Donna Ballard and artist Suzi Chauvel. Ballard is the commission’s current chair.

All will begin their two-years terms on July 1.

Wood, the former executive director of Laguna Playhouse, beat out Laguna Beach arts activist G.Ray Kerciu by a single vote.

“During the eight years I have so far lived in Laguna Beach, I have always wanted to be an Arts Commissioner but time has not allowed that until now,” said Wood, whose application lists her current occupation as arts consultant. “I am delighted to have been chosen to help serve the community I love,” said Wood.

Stice is listed as the communications manager of the Laguna College of Art and Design on its website. He previously worked 22 years at the Laguna Art Museum, his application says.

Other applicants included art history professor and curator Gene Cooper, public relations and marketing consultant Nancy Nicoli, artist Muffin Spencer Devlin, artist installer Kevin Ware and artist Cliff Wasserman.

Commission Approves Repair to 9-11 Memorial

The Arts Commission unanimously voted to repair the thrice vandalized Heisler Park installation “Semper Memento,” allotting $1,000 for the project at its April 25 meeting.

Artist Jorg Dubin, who created the memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, submitted estimates in that amount to repair damage inflicted on the work’s reflecting globe.

At the meeting, Dubin reiterated his belief that public art is being neglected due to poor oversight by the city and the Arts Commission. “We know how much you disrespect us; I take offense at that,” Commission Chair Donna Ballard countered, pointing out that members are volunteers. As is he when checking on the condition of a city-owned work, Dubin said.

Commission members Carmen Salazar and Pat Kollenda endorsed repairing the stainless steel sphere, its base and its stem.

“Repairing the piece would give us time to look at permanent alternatives,” said Kollenda.

Protective measures under consideration include a permanent camera system and decreased accessibility to the installation by surrounding it with prickly landscaping.

A camera system surveying its surrounding area is currently in place, according to Laguna Beach P.D.