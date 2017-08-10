Arts Community Benefits from Published Recognition

Editor,

I wanted to drop you a note of thanks for Daniella Walsh’s lovely article about my first year in the Festival of Arts. Of course, it’s tremendously flattering to receive such a glowing review of my art. But it’s also wonderful to have a local writer who understands the arts and artists, and who can communicate that understanding so effectively to the Laguna Beach community.

From my conversations with other artists in the Festival, I know my view is widely shared.

Jeffrey Rovner, Laguna Beach