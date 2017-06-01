Assembly Passes Pet Rescue Law

Ban on Puppy Mills Moves a Step Closer

State lawmakers passed a bill today that will ban the sale of pets from commercial breeding facilities in all pet shops statewide. Instead, pet shops will be required to source animals from shelters and rescues.

Assembly Bill 485, the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, was authored by Assembly members Patrick O’Donnell and Matt Dababneh and sponsored by animal advocates Social Compassion in Legislation, led by Laguna Beach resident Judie Mancuso.

“Now California is on its way to helping those pets get out of shelters and rescues and into pet shops where they have a much better chance of finding their forever homes,” Mancuso said in a statement.

The bill will now undergo review by the Senate Rules Committee.