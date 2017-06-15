Attitude is a Choice

Editor,

Just wanted to pass on my appreciation to Billy Fried for the article “Two Paddleboards Adrift.” As a paddleboarder and traveler, I was intrigued with his tale and gratified to see how he handled it with an optimistic and positive attitude. As a newly retired elementary school principal, the message of attitude, “Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours,” was always part of our school’s morning broadcasts.

As a former continuation high school teacher, teaching this lesson of resilience is the major goal for all the students, much more important than academic knowledge. Loved the story, please forward my email to Billy Fried, thanks!

Carolyn Wills, Huntington Beach