Author Offers Advice on Sidestepping Faux Pas

Laguna local Rebecca M. Lyles will discuss her latest book “From the Errors of Others,” a non-fiction guide to avoiding mistakes in writing and speaking, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Lyles, a technical writer, editor, and corporate manager, now counsels clients on improving communication and training products. She also writes song parodies for No Square Theater productions and sings in the Laguna Tunes Community Chorus.