Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Author Offers Advice on Sidestepping Faux Pas

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Laguna local Rebecca M. Lyles will discuss her latest book “From the Errors of Others,” a non-fiction guide to avoiding mistakes in writing and speaking, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

 

Lyles, a technical writer, editor, and corporate manager, now counsels clients on improving communication and training products. She also writes song parodies for No Square Theater productions and sings in the Laguna Tunes Community Chorus.

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.