Baby Whale Washes Ashore

The team that arrived to take measurements discovered the whale still had a partial umbilical cord attached, says a statement from Michele Hunter, director of animal care at the center, which generally rescues and rehabilitates sick marine mammals.

Justin Viezbicke, stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, relied on photos from the scene to identify the find as a young gray whale, she said.

With the help of the city’s staff and PMMC staff and volunteers, the whale was loaded onto a truck and taken to the National History Museum of Los Angeles where a necropsy was to be performed.