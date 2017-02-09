Backlash Brewing Over Rooftop Restaurants

Editor,

Last Monday night I attended an enlightening panel sponsored by Village Laguna about the proliferating rooftop deck businesses in Laguna. All three panelists, Roger McErlane, Stefan Andersen, and Morris Skenderian, found these problematic in Laguna. Skenderian had little issue with the three existing rooftop restaurants, but hoped to limit future such projects.

Andersen detailed the long struggle the iconic Hotel Laguna has had with noise from across the street. Calling the police does not help the hotel because the complaint procedure involves the hotel guests far too extensively (in the middle of the night in their pjs, Andersen pointed out.)

McErlane and Skenderian both find the aesthetics of the rooftops distasteful. Pasting “Home Depot” (McErlane’s epithet) on top of reasonably proportioned buildings is not what we want for Laguna. Skenderian agreed, and found unpleasant the junky, inside-out view from our hillsides—people, tables and chairs, heaters, umbrellas, waiters moving around, etc.

While some in the audience thought rooftop restaurants and bars were fine, most voiced agreement with the panel that rooftop businesses are aesthetically unpleasant, are inconsistent with historical and village design, and cause noise as well as light and other visual pollution in both the day- and night-time view sheds of our homes.

One woman pointed out that in many cases the city council seems to make decisions on an ad hoc basis instead of being guided by reasonably constructed and instituted ordinances. Most agreed that a consistent policy should be set that applies to upcoming rooftop proposals and modifications of those that already exist.

John Thomas told us that only 25 percent of city revenue comes from visitors, which means that 75 percent comes from residents. When there is a clash of interest between Laguna Beach residents and the business/tourist interests, the city should be taking account of this.

Some people said that it is very enjoyable to dine/drink outside in the breeze, overlooking the ocean. Others questioned whether it is necessary to have this happen from the rooftops rather than the many less conspicuous existing ground level venues (Splashes, Hotel Laguna, Montage, The Cliff, The Deck, Driftwood Kitchen, Las Brisas, etc.)

The issue of proliferating rooftop businesses is ongoing and the City Council needs to pay attention to residents’ concerns as well as the advice of committees like the Planning Commission. And the owners of existing rooftops should take care to foster good public relations with neighboring residents.

Rosemary Boyd, Laguna Beach