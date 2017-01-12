Quantcast
Basketball

Boys Basketball (11-6)

Laguna opened their 11th Orange Coast League race this past week and will have a clear idea on taking their 10th of 11 titles when they host Godinez (15-3) on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Dugger Gym. Both the Grizzlies and the Breakers are in the Southern Section CIF D3AA this season, the highest playoff group among league schools. Costa Mesa is D4AA, Calvary, Estancia, and Saddleback are in D4A.

Orange Coast League boys basketball league history:

School Season GMS Won Lost Pct
Laguna Beach 10 94 82 12 0.872
Godinez 8 76 43 33 0.566
Costa Mesa 10 94 44 50 0.468
Calvary Chapel 10 94 41 53 0.436
Estancia 10 94 38 56 0.404
Saddleback 6 60 8 52 0.133
TOTAL   512 256 256 0.500

 

Past Champions: 2007-08-09-10-11-12-13-14 & 2016 – Laguna, 2015 – Godinez

Blake Burzell leads the county in scoring average at 28.06 points per game.

 

Girls Basketball (4-12)

Laguna completed their non-league portion of their schedule with a 45-21 loss to La Quinta/Westminster (10-5) last Thursday, Jan. 5 ,at Dugger Gym. Laura Nolan led Laguna with 15 points while she and Rachel Kenney each had 11 rebounds. Breakers opened league play this week with Calvary Chapel (5-6) and Godinez (8-5). The girls are in Southern Section CIF D3A this season with Estancia in the higher D3AA. Godinez is in 4AA, Mesa in 4A, Calvary in 5AA and Saddleback in 5A.

 

Orange Coast League girls basketball league history:

School Tmnts GMS Won Lost Pct
Estancia 10 94 67 27 0.713
Godinez 8 76 53 23 0.697
Costa Mesa 10 94 50 44 0.532
Laguna Beach 10 94 46 48 0.489
Calvary Chapel 10 94 27 67 0.287
Saddleback 6 60 13 47 0.217
TOTAL   512 256 256 0.500

 

Past champions: 2007 & 2008 – Costa Mesa, 2009 – Calvary & Godinez, 2010 – Godinez, 2011 – Estancia, 2012 – Godinez, 2013-14-15 – Estancia, 2016 – Laguna & Estancia.

 

