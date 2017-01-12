Boys Basketball (11-6)

Laguna opened their 11th Orange Coast League race this past week and will have a clear idea on taking their 10th of 11 titles when they host Godinez (15-3) on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Dugger Gym. Both the Grizzlies and the Breakers are in the Southern Section CIF D3AA this season, the highest playoff group among league schools. Costa Mesa is D4AA, Calvary, Estancia, and Saddleback are in D4A.

Orange Coast League boys basketball league history:

School Season GMS Won Lost Pct Laguna Beach 10 94 82 12 0.872 Godinez 8 76 43 33 0.566 Costa Mesa 10 94 44 50 0.468 Calvary Chapel 10 94 41 53 0.436 Estancia 10 94 38 56 0.404 Saddleback 6 60 8 52 0.133 TOTAL 512 256 256 0.500

Past Champions: 2007-08-09-10-11-12-13-14 & 2016 – Laguna, 2015 – Godinez

Blake Burzell leads the county in scoring average at 28.06 points per game.

Girls Basketball (4-12)

Laguna completed their non-league portion of their schedule with a 45-21 loss to La Quinta/Westminster (10-5) last Thursday, Jan. 5 ,at Dugger Gym. Laura Nolan led Laguna with 15 points while she and Rachel Kenney each had 11 rebounds. Breakers opened league play this week with Calvary Chapel (5-6) and Godinez (8-5). The girls are in Southern Section CIF D3A this season with Estancia in the higher D3AA. Godinez is in 4AA, Mesa in 4A, Calvary in 5AA and Saddleback in 5A.

Orange Coast League girls basketball league history:

School Tmnts GMS Won Lost Pct Estancia 10 94 67 27 0.713 Godinez 8 76 53 23 0.697 Costa Mesa 10 94 50 44 0.532 Laguna Beach 10 94 46 48 0.489 Calvary Chapel 10 94 27 67 0.287 Saddleback 6 60 13 47 0.217 TOTAL 512 256 256 0.500

Past champions: 2007 & 2008 – Costa Mesa, 2009 – Calvary & Godinez, 2010 – Godinez, 2011 – Estancia, 2012 – Godinez, 2013-14-15 – Estancia, 2016 – Laguna & Estancia.