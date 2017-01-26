Boys Basketball (13-9, 2-2)

Breakers split their games last week as Costa Mesa (3-1, 7-14) defeated Laguna 46-39 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Mustang Gym for their first victory over the Breakers at their home gym in 10 years. On Friday, Jan. 20, Grady Morgan’s

hot hand led the Breakers to the 51-23 victory at Estancia (1-3, 8-10)

Girls Basketball

(5-15, 1-3)

Laura Nolan scored 20 and the Breakers survived playing most of the second half with four players to defeat Estancia (1-3, 4-16) 45-38 to pick up their first league win of the season on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Estancia. Rachel Kenney added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the effort. Breakers lost at Costa Mesa 58-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Nicole Davidson leading all Laguna scorers with 17 points.