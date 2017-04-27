Bike Rodeo Rides Again
In a push to halt bike and pedestrian fatalities, police invite the public to attend the free Bike Rodeo & Road Safety Expo and to test out their safety skills on a bike obstacle course.
The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event Sunday, April 30, takes place in the parking lot next to City Hall, 551 Forest Ave. The expo will include safety displays, food trucks, bike raffles, a vehicle extrication demonstration and a BMX stunt show.
Spring Fling Blooms in the Garden
South Laguna Community Garden invites the public to join its eighth Spring Fling potluck, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Visitors should bring beverages and a dish to share to the corner of Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway in South Laguna. Tom Joliet, Tony Bisson and the Garden Band will entertain and supporters promise children’s activities and neighborliness.
Visit SouthLaguna.org/garden for details.
A Coop-to-Coop Ride to Urban Farmers
The fourth annual Tour de Coop, a free self-guided tour of urban homesteaders, victory gardens, chicken coops and eco-systems, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
The tour sets out from Bluebird Park and can be taken by bike or car to local homes and features a “coop talk” at noon at a home near the park.
Chicken lovers and the coop curious will learn about keeping backyard chickens and sustainable gardens.
Check the Laguna Beach Tour de Coop Facebook page for more information.
Assemblyman Visits With Local Radio Hosts
“Laguna Roundtable” hosts Assemblyman Matthew Harper, who represents the 74th Assembly District, which includes Laguna Beach, at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 30, on FM radio station KX 93.5.
Jim Kennedy co-hosts the show with Dr. Ari Grayson, of Laguna Beach. They invite listeners to submit questions at [email protected].
Volleyball Tournament Teams for Sale
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Men’s 63rd annual Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament on June 3-4 and the Women’s 42nd annual Open on May 6.
The top four seeded teams are offered at $300, seeds 5-8 for $200, 9-24 for $100, and seeds 25 through 28 are “any reasonable offer accepted,” says organizer Kirk Morgan in an announcement.
Sponsors receive acknowledgement during the matches, photo opps with their team and VIP court-side seating for Sunday’s final rounds. The volunteer-run tournaments are free to the public.
Sponsor info: [email protected]
Finance Experts Offer Real Estate Workshop
Expect a comparison of mortgage lenders and investing strategies at a free 10 a.m. real estate workshop Saturday, April 29, at the Laguna Board of Realtors, 939 Glenneyre St., second floor.
The presenters are Richard T. Cirelli of RTC Mortgage Corporation in Laguna Beach and James Hitchcock of Raymond James Pacific Wealth Solutions Group, of Newport Beach.
More info: 949 494-4701 or [email protected]
Experts Field Flight Path Questions
A community forum about the impact of commercial flight paths and noise in south-county is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Laguna Niguel City Hall.
County supervisors and John Wayne airport representatives will answer questions about the newly implemented flight paths, which have provoked lawsuits by the county and several cities, including Newport and Laguna Beach.
Volunteers Sought for Clinical Trial
UCI MIND, a state and federally funded Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, seeks residents age 65 to 85 who have normal memory function to participate in a clinical study underway.
The A4 Study will evaluate whether giving an investigational drug can delay or prevent the onset of cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will receive compensation for their time as well as access to medication that is believed to hold promise as a potential prevention.
Those interested can contact nurse Beatriz Yanez at 949 824-0008 or [email protected].
Charm House Tour Sets Out Soon
Village Laguna’s 45th annual Charm House Tour, stopping at six Woods Cove homes, will take place Sunday, May 21.
Most homes are within walking distance of each other and buses will leave the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, from noon to 3 p.m. The tour closes at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets, $50 in advance, $60 the day of the tour, may be purchased online at www.villagelaguna.org, or at shops in town. For more info: call (949) 472-7503. Proceeds support Village Laguna, whose treasury supports leaders who preserve village character.
Day of Prayer Invests in Hope
Mission Hospital Laguna Beach will showcase organizations and individuals who make a difference in the community at their annual Make a Difference awards, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May, 4. The event coincides with the National Day of Prayer.
RSVP to Ann Jones at 949 360-7588 or [email protected]. More info: lagunabeachchamber.org.
Church Tea Benefits Job Seekers
Arnie Lynn Bengo from Working Wardrobes, a non-profit organization that offers career services to those preparing to reenter the workforce, is the guest speaker of United Methodist Women from 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6,.
Working Wardrobes will benefit from the proceeds from the event at the church, 21632 Wesley Dr. Info: Judy Pettigrew at [email protected] or 949 338-6135.
Hats Off to Lady Readers
The 13th annual Ladies Who Lunch and Read luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May, 2, at Three Seventy Common, 370 Glenneyre St.
Friends of the Laguna Beach Library invite women to don their fancy hats, share books they’ve enjoyed and participate in a raffle.
Reserve by sending a $65 check to Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, 1310 Moorea Way, Laguna Beach or use PayPal to purchase a ticket at friends of thelagunabeachlibrary.org.
Course Revisits Israel’s Six-Day War
A six session course, Survival of a Nation: Exploring Israel Through the Lens of the Six-Day War, will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Highway.
The course examines perspectives on human rights accusations against Israel, Rabbi Eli Goorevitch says in a statement.
Call 949 499- 0770 or visit myJLI.com to register.
Make and Take Compost
Waste Management offers a free composting class from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Bluebird Park, 798 Bluebird Canyon Dr.
Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase at a discounted price. For more info: Lisa Ryder at 310-874-2499 or [email protected]
Free compost will also be available at a city yard, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring your own shovel and bags.