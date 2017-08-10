Birthday Bash Marks Festival’s 85th Year
To celebrate its 85 years showcasing art, the Festival of Arts is throwing itself a party on Sunday, Aug. 13, with free admission, games, art activities, live music, giveaways and treats at 650 Laguna Canyon Road
Among the day’s highlights: jurors Mark Porterfield, Emma Paddon and Pat Sparkuhl will award medals to top student artists from every grade level; a performance of Shakespeare’s Fool with Jason Feddy, Ava Burton and Ben Farrow; cupcakes at 4 p.m.; a 5:30 p.m. scavenger hunt; and a concert with Latin fusion guitarist David Correa and Cascada.
Casual Friday Leads to Flip-Flop Sundays
Throughout August, Laguna Presbyterian Church will harken back to the early days of 1916 when Laguna was a sleepy beach community and the Rev. Anthony Prewitt, who served from 1915-1918, welcomed everyone to simply “come as you are” so that congregants might feel happy at church.
Contemporary leaders, who are marking the church’s centennial year, again invite the public to “come as you are” and join the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services Sunday in August. The church is located on 415 Forest Ave.
Radio Show Features Libertarian Candidate for Congress
Political talk radio show hosts of Laguna Roundtable interview libertarian candidate Brandon Reiser, of Newport Beach, this Sunday on FM KX 93.5 at 8 a.m.
Reiser is one of many challengers to incumbent Dana Rohrabacher in District 48, which includes Laguna Beach.
Co-host Jim Kennedy invites listeners to submit questions to [email protected].” A podcast of the show will also be available at www.KX935.com.
Business Club Welcomes Christy
Entrepreneur Mark Christy will share his vision for Laguna Beach and The Ranch and some of his lifetime experiences with members of the Laguna Beach Business Club at its Hotel Laguna breakfast meeting Thursday, Aug. 17.
Christy, best known as the president of Hobie Sports, is also a real estate agent and principle in Tuvalu Home Interiors and La Sirena restaurants. More recently, he’s led the renovation of The Ranch hotel and golf resort, recognized recently in national publications.
Non-members are welcome. For more info contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949 363-8686.
Commercial Land Use Guidelines Under Review
Revisions to policies about commercial land use in the downtown area will be discussed during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 16 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
City staff will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan recommended by consultant MIG. The process already underway will continue with additional meetings reviewing other sections of the plan.
Playhouse Grant Supports Youth Theatre
Laguna Playhouse was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the S.L. Gimbel Foundation, which is based on Orange.
The funds will support, youth education and outreach programs, Ellen Richard, executive director of the Playhouse, said in a statement.
“We are extremely pleased to provide this grant to support the Playhouse’s proposal to engage homeless and underserved youth in literature based theatre,” said Celia Cudiamat, executive vice president of programs for the Community Foundation, based in Riverside, which administers the S.L. Gimbel Foundation.
Meditation Class Offered
An introduction to mindfulness and meditation will be offered from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
The free class for adults is facilitated by Dr. Marion Jacobs and Dr. Betsy Parker. Register at the Susi Q or on the city website under recreation classes.
Library Sets the Stage for Kids
Fun for the whole family is on tap when kids make stories come to life by becoming storybook characters and participating in living fairy tales at the Laguna Beach Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Contact the library, 363 Glenneyre St. for more information. 949-497-1733.
Hebrew School Registration is Underway
Students of Chabad Hebrew School can bake a challah, make a menorah and participate in a Passover seder.
The 4:15 p.m. Tuesday course beginning on Sept. 12 for children ages 5-13 will offer an understanding of Judaism and Hebrew taught using the Aleph Champ program.
Jewish Youth Zone events are held monthly and affiliation with the Hebrew School is not required for attendance.
For more info please call Perel at the Chabad office 949 499-0770.
Volunteers Needed for Jury Study
Researchers from UC Irvine are enlisting local residents to participate in a study looking at how juries make decisions in criminal cases.
Participants who complete the study will be paid $100 for the three and a half hour session. There are multiple time slots available each week from now through late August.
Jury-eligible adults who are interested can call 949 469-9344. Selected individuals can only participate one time.
Job Seekers Find Prospects at Career Fair
Recruiter Hire Live will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Atrium Hotel, 18700 MacArthur Blvd. in Irvine. Parking is free and attendees should dress professionally and bring 10-15 resumes to the event.
Job opportunities include inside and outside sales, account executive positions, customer service, financial planning and more. Many jobs offer flexible work schedules, 401k plans and other benefits.