LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Book Reveals Mysteries a Mile Out

Posted On 25 Nov 2016
By :
Comment: 1

Paddler Rich German encountered a pod of orcas offshore Laguna Beach. His video in January 2015 went viral. Photo by Mitch Ridder

A release party with live music for the book “Blue Laguna,” by Laguna local Rich German, is planned for 2:30- 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Royal Hawaiian Restaurant, 331 N. Coast Highway.

German has filled 130 pages with images of dolphins and whales he’s encountered offshore Laguna Beach from a paddleboard. Proceeds from the book will support Project O, which German founded to help restore, protect and sustain the ocean.

For more info: [email protected].

