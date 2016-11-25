Book Reveals Mysteries a Mile Out

A release party with live music for the book “Blue Laguna,” by Laguna local Rich German, is planned for 2:30- 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Royal Hawaiian Restaurant, 331 N. Coast Highway.

German has filled 130 pages with images of dolphins and whales he’s encountered offshore Laguna Beach from a paddleboard. Proceeds from the book will support Project O, which German founded to help restore, protect and sustain the ocean.

For more info: [email protected].