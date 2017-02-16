Boys Basketball (18-10, 7-3) Earns Second Place

Laguna completed the regular season with a 57-38 win over Costa Mesa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at home and a 63-36 rout of Saddleback on Thursday, Feb. 9. Breakers advanced to the 3AA playoffs hosting Pioneer (Del Rio # 3 19-8) this past Wednesday, Feb. 15, with the winner advancing to face second-seed Crean Lutheran (22-6) on Friday, Feb. 17 at Crean.

Blake Burzell led Laguna with 17 points in the win over Mesa while Grady Morgan led the team with 23 points in the victory at Saddleback. Burzell, Laguna’s all-time career scorer, leads the team with 551 points this season averaging 24 points per game.