Boys Tennis (12-4. 7-0)

The squad returned to action this past Monday, April 24, at Costa Mesa, easily taking down the Mustangs (3-5, 3-3) 17-1. Laguna completed their regular season on Tuesday, April 25, wrapping up the sport’s 44th conference crown in 83 seasons of competition. The league individual finals are Thursday, May 4, at Saddleback High School and SS CIF Division 3 playoff pairings will be posted on the CIFss.org website by Monday, May 8.