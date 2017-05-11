Boys Tennis

Scant details emerged from the league individual tennis playoffs hosted by Saddleback last week. Mason Lebby defeated Ethan Gee for the individual title with the doubles team of Blake Hawkins/Jacob Pieteg defeating Francis Pillsbury/Kyle Herkins for that crown.

The team Division 3 playoffs started this past week with Laguna hosting the winner of the wild card match between Foothill and La Mirada on Wednesday, May 10, on the local courts. If the Breakers prevail they would advance to the second round on Friday, May 12.