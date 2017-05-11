Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Boys Tennis

Posted On 11 May 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Scant details emerged from the league individual tennis playoffs hosted by Saddleback last week. Mason Lebby defeated Ethan Gee for the individual title with the doubles team of Blake Hawkins/Jacob Pieteg defeating Francis Pillsbury/Kyle Herkins for that crown.

The team Division 3 playoffs started this past week with Laguna hosting the winner of the wild card match between Foothill and La Mirada on Wednesday, May 10, on the local courts. If the Breakers prevail they would advance to the second round on Friday, May 12.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.