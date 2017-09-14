Boy’s Water Polo (2-4)

Laguna finished eighth at the 24-team Santa Barbara Invitational last weekend in an event won by Orange Lutheran over No Cal’s Campolindo. Breakers opened play on Friday, Sept. 8 with a 10-2 victory over Dana Hills in a contest played at Dos Pueblos.

Colton Gregory tossed in five goals to lead the Breakers. In the night cap, top-ranked Orange Lutheran won 19-6. It was only 5-3 after one period with Sebastian Jacobs scoring twice. Laguna trailed 7-4 entering the third period when the Lancers broke the contest open to win. On Saturday, Laguna lost to Santa Margarita 11-6 and to Agoura 11-9 at Santa Barbara High School.

Breakers are ranked 12th this week in Southern Section’s top 27 programs with the final top eight will be slated to compete in the Division 1 playoffs and the remaining teams relegated to Division 2.

Up next: Breakers were to play top-ranked Orange Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 13 and then host unranked Los Alamitos on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the local pool in a 4:15 p.m. contest. Newport’s South Coast Tournament is the following event on Sept. 21-23.

This past weekend Laguna’s frosh-soph team finished second at the San Clemente Tournament beating Capo 8-0, Huntington Beach 13-3, and Corona del Mar 5-3 before losing to Newport Harbor in the finals, 5-3.