Boy’s Water Polo (9-8, 1-0)

SS CIF # 12 Breakers dominated early to defeat improved Costa Mesa 16-9 in a league match on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the local pool. The victory was Laguna’s 54th consecutive league victory in a streak dating back to 2005. On Saturday, Oct. 14, Breakers got off to a slow start but outscored visiting Los Osos 9-3 in the second half to defeat the Grizzlies. This past Tuesday, Oct. 17, Breakers lost another tough encounter with Newport Harbor losing 9-7