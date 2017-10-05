Brass Players Show Their Musicianship

The ensemble Brass Pacifica performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Woman’s Club, a one-time location change for the Live! at the Museum concerts.

The five-member group of accomplished Los Angeles brass players was founded in 1995 to study and perform chamber music.

The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949 494-8971 x203.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Photographer Shows His Work

“Behind the Lens With Henry Diltz,” an exhibition and talk by a rock legend chronicler, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at The Ranch, 31106 S. Coast Highway.

Diltz, who became friends with his subjects and was able to capture candid shots, will share some favorites from a 50-year career and tell the stories behind the images.

Tickets are $25 and include a beverage and complimentary valet parking. A cash bar will open at 6 p.m. A VIP reception limited to 20 guests takes place from 5- 6 p.m. for $80 and includes premium seating. Tickets at Eventbrite.com or: https://henrydiltzshares.eventbrite.com.