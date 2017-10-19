Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Breakers Crash Past Costa Mesa 35-23

Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Football (2-5, 1-1)

Senior linemen Zach Fields caught a lateral on a perfectly executed hook and ladder play that scored a touchdown. Photo by Kim Blazer.

Laguna picked up their first league win defeating Costa Mesa (3-4, 0-2) last Friday, Oct. 13, at Guyer Field before a delighted 62nd homecoming crowd. Special teams and a hook and ladder play were the highlights of the evening play.

Breakers scored on their initial drive going 78 yards in 10 plays caped with a 29-yard Curtis Harrison to Adam Armstrong pass play. Laguna scored again on their second possession with Hank Syvertsen adding the points on a run. The second quarter saw Sean Nolan with a punt return for a score and the Breakers padded their lead with a play in the closing seconds of the first half. Harrison hit Armstrong on a short mid-field pass, who then lateraled back to Zach Field for a 51-yard run for the touchdown allowing the Breakers a 28-7 halftime edge. After Adam Armstrong returned a kickoff 85 yards in the third after a Mustang field goal, the bench was cleared for most of the remaining game.

Laguna travels to face Saddleback (1-6, 0-2) this Friday, Oct. 20, at Segerstrom High school.

 

1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Costa Mesa 0 6 3 14 23
Laguna Beach 14 14 7 0 35
Sean Nolan carries for a punt return in the second quarter. Photo by Doug Landrum.

L – Armstrong 29 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 9:23 1st Q

L – Syvertsen 3 run (Handel kick) 1:45 1st Q

CM – 1 run (kick blocked) 6:50 2nd Q

L – Nolan 35 punt return (2:45 2nd Q

L – Fields 51 lateral from Armstrong off a 2 yd pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 0:16 2nd Q

CM – 16 FG 8:30 3rd Q

L – Armstrong 85 KOR (Handel kick) 8:17

CM – 4 run (kick) 9:39 4th Q

 

CM – 59 pass (kick) 1:43 4th Q

Hank Syvertsen crosses into the endzone.

