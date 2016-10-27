Breakers Get Homecoming Victory 21-12
Football (4-4, 2-1)
Laguna captured the 61st homecoming game with a 21-12 win over Saddleback (1-2, 3-5) in front of a large homecoming crowd at Guyer Field Friday, Oct. 21. The victory snapped a two game losing streak to the Roadrunners, who still hold a series edge at 7-6.
The visitors took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in seven plays to score the initial touchdown in the game but a bad snap cost them the extra point. Breakers first possession ended on an interception but Laguna held Saddleback on downs as Adam Armstrong sacked their punter trying to avoid a block on a fourth down play. That gave the Breakers the ball on the Roadrunner 25 and Laguna soon scored off an 11-yard pass play to Armstrong from Curtis Harrison. Sean Nolan’s kick was good and the Breakers led 7-6.
Early in the second period Saddleback attempted their first pass, but Laguna’s Zane Herr read the play and took the interception 79 yards for the only score of the period. Saddleback had one long drive later in the period going 66 yards in over four minutes, but their fake field goal try resulted in another 10-yard loss.
Saddleback continued to be plagued with fourth down troubles as their first drive stalled after 62 yards, but the Breakers blitzed on their fourth down try and the sack and fumble resulted in an 18-yard loss. Laguna then wasted little time adding their final score on runs by Matt Hayes.
The visitors avoided the air, but their grinding ground game took over eight minutes off the clock as they finally scored late in the fourth quarter. Saddleback could have made it a tense finish but they muffed the two-point conversion and the subsequent on-side kick attempt.
Breakers travel to Estancia (1-2, 2-6) Thursday, Oct. 27, and will close out the season at home with Calvary Chapel (2-1, 2-6) on Friday, Nov. 4. Laguna must win both games to secure a playoff spot.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Saddleback
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Laguna Beach
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
S – 2 run (run failed) 9:16 1st Q
L – Armstrong 11 pass from Harrison (Nolan kick) 4:44 1st Q
L – Herr 79 Interception return (Nolan kick) 8:14 2nd Q
L – M Hayes 5 run (Nolan kick) 4:01 3rd Q
S – 1 run (pass failed) 4:19 4th Q
|LB
|Sad
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rush/Yds
|28-138
|57-232
|Pass Yds
|47
|23
|C-A-I
|3-10-2
|4-11-1
|Plays/TYG
|38-185
|68-255
|Fumbles/Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Return Yds
|81
|0
|Punts/Ave
|3-43.3
|2-37.5
|Penalties/Yds
|7-85
|9-65
|TOP:
|13:56
|34:03
Rushing: Harrison 11-11, Knill 11-79, M Hayes 5-49, Team 1-(1), Passing: Harrison 10-3-2 47 yards 62.5 rating, Receiving: Armstrong 2-18, Blaser 1-29, Punt Returns: Blaser 1-2, KO Returns: Armstrong 1-18, Interception Returns; Herr 1-79, Punting: Nolan 3-130 43.3 average
Game Milestones: Zane Herr 79 IR ranks tied for 7th with Drake Martinez vs Calvary in 2012
Season Milestones: Sean Nolan: 4 FG ranks 6th (T), 23 XP1 ranks 9th (T), 41 pts kick scoring ranks 4th
Curtis Harrison 13 TD passes ranks 10th, 1,109 yards passing ranks 20th.
Frosh-Soph improved to 6-1-1 overall, 3-0 on OCL play with a 27-16 win at Saddleback on October 20. Breakers FS play Estancia (1-2, 1-4-1) on Oct 28 and conclude the season at Calvary (3-0, 6-2) on November 3rd.
Catch all Laguna games and replays at http://www.kx935.com/shows/breakers-football-live/. Tim Becwar does a professional broadcast on the Breakers games home and away.
