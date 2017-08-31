Breakers Roll Matadors 48-21
Football (1-0)
Curtis Harrison tied the school record tossing five touchdown passes (all in the first half) and the Breakers easily defeated Bolsa Grande 48-21 in the opening contest last Friday, Aug. 25, at Guyer Field.
In a game that nearly matched last year’s victory, Laguna scored on their first six possessions and cleared the bench to play the second half with a running clock. Sean Nolan, Adam Armstrong, Jack Strickland, Shane Lythgoe, and Kai Bond made some thrilling plays. On defense, players such as Blake Lusk and Zach Fields stood out. Junior Noah Handel took over the kicking duties this season and promptly broke the single game kick scoring record with 12 points, snapping the old record of 11 that had been held by three players: Todd Merz in 2001, Robbie McInerny in 2011, and Bruce Knill in 2013.
Adam Armstrong and Sean Nolan delighted those in attendance with a “hook and ladder” play late in the first period with Adam taking a Curtis Harrison pass for 34 yards followed by a lateral to Sean for an additional nine yards.
Up Next: Laguna traveled to Garden Grove this past Thursday, Aug. 31, to play La Quinta at Bolsa Grande High School. Breakers have won four straight over the Aztecs including last year’s 52-14 win over a good 7-3 squad that finished tied for second in their league. Overall, Laguna holds a 10-3 series edge.
2017 STATISTICS GAME # 1 vs BOLSA GRANDE
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Bolsa Grande
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Laguna Beach
|24
|24
|0
|0
L – Handel 34 FG 8:51 1st Q
L – Armstrong 7 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 7:08 1st Q
L – Nolan 7 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 4:07 1st Q
L – Nolan 1 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 1:39 1st Q
L – Ball 19 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 11:28 2nd Q
L – Nolan 55 pass from Harrison (Handel kick) 8:37 2nd Q
L – Handel 36 FG 3:37 2nd Q
L – Strickland 37 Interception return (Handel kick) 3:05 2nd Q
B – 7 run (kick ) 7:23 3rd Q
B – 24 Pass (kick) 7:00 4th Q
B – 15 Pass (kick) 2:04 4th Q
|LB
|BG
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|Rush/Yds
|26-45
|26-102
|Pass Yds
|280
|147
|C-A-I
|17-23-0
|13-27-2
|Plays/TYG
|49-325
|53-249
|Fumbles/Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Return Yds
|132
|0
|Punts/Ave
|1-34
|7-35.7
|Penalties/Yds
|3-35
|5-60
|TOP:
|22:14
|25:46
Rushing
Wenk 9-11, Harrison 4-15, Lythgoe 1-2, Johnson 2-6, Castillo 2-21, Hayes 3-12, Harper 3-1, Crawford 1-2, Team 1 –(25)
Receiving
Armstrong 8-104, Nolan 6-87, Lythgoe 1-44, Ball 2-45
Passing
Harrison 22-16-0 291 yards 5 TDs 258.8 rating
Nolan 1-1-0 (11)
Interception Returns – Nolan 1-17, Strickland 1-37
Punt Returns – Armstrong 1-38, Nolan 1-8, Ball 1-25, Strickland 1-7
Kick Off Returns Castillo 3-27, Ball 1-53
PUNTS Nolan 1-34
Kick Offs Handel – 9 kickoffs, 4 touchbacks
RECORDS/Milestones:
Noah Handel broke the single game kick scoring record with 12 pts, old record 11 by 3 players
Curtis Harrison 5 TD passes ties the school record – 4th time 5 have been thrown in a game.
Harrison is now 9th in career yards, 5th in career TD passes.
Team 48 points in first half – tied for 4th all-time
D12 SSCIF Poll: 1 – Santa Ana, 2 – Rancho Christian, 3 – Marina, 4 – Schurr, 5 – Santa Maria, 6 – El Dorado, 7 – Godinez, 8 – Laguna Beach, 9 – Whittier Christian, 10 – South El Monte. Laguna Opponents: D13 #1 – Orange, # 7 – La Quinta/W, D7 # 9 – St Margaret’s.