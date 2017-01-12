Breakers Take Down Foothill

Girls Water Polo (9-0)

Laguna prepped for their toughest road trip of the season with an 11-2 victory over the Foothill Knights at the loser’s pool Thursday, Jan. 5.

Breakers scored on their second possession as Claire Sonne drew the foul exclusion and then got the assist on the power play as Aria Fischer drilled the score. A little over a minute later, Fischer fed Bella Baldridge for a 2-0 advantage. Laguna controlled the tempo throughout the contest, forcing Foothill to lose possession on a shot clock violations eight times. The score would have been more lopsided but the Breakers missed a number of uncontested shots. The host school was scoreless until midway in the third quarter when they finally converted on a power play to cut the score to a 7-1 Laguna advantage. Breakers were led by Bella Baldridge with four goals, two from Evan Tingler while five other players had single scores. Laguna was successful on only three of their six-on-five power plays out of seven opportunities. Thea Walsh did an outstanding job in the cage with 12 saves, an assist and a steal. Laguna leads the all-time series 15-12.

This week Laguna travels to Santa Barbara for the 18th annual Tournament of Champions featuring the entire Southern Section Division 1 top 10, the only time the full slate of elite So Cal teams will compete in the same in-season event prior to the playoffs. Last year Laguna stumbled in a non-league match at Dos Pueblos then lost to Orange Lutheran 8-7 in the tournament semifinals.

The 2015 TOC was the only tournament not won by Laguna in the past 10 major tournaments dating back to January 2014.

Laguna was to play CIF’s No. 3 San Marcos on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Santa Barbara High School and then open tournament play on Friday, Jan. 13, facing either ML King or Agoura. Should seedings hold, Laguna would competed against Santa Barbara on Friday and Orange Lutheran the following day. Breakers hope to face second-ranked Dos Pueblos in the final.

Next week Laguna opens league play on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Godinez at home at 3:15 p.m., and will visit Corona del Mar on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Sea Queen pool. Breakers have won five straight matches with Corona but trail in the series 19-12.