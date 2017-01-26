Breakers Take Down Mater Dei

Girls Water Polo (17-0, 1-0)

Laguna 11, Mater Dei 6

The top-ranked Laguna girls polo squad had a tough physical match at home last Saturday, Jan. 21, before a large crowd at the Laguna Community Pool as they won their 64th straight match with Aria Fischer in the lineup. Breakers scored on their first possession as Claire Sonne scored at the 6:23 mark, but the Monarchs tied the contest two minutes later after Sonne was excluded on a foul allowing the visitors to skip shot a goal through Thea Walsh on a power play.

Alex Peros found the net 90 seconds later on a great pass by Evan Tingler to take the lead at 2-1. In the second period, Mater Dei tied the game at 2 on their first possession. They then missed two consecutive shots allowing Laguna to take the lead for good as Isabel Riches powered a shot in at the 4:09 mark of the second seven-minute period.

Breakers led 6-3 at the intermission and 8-4 after three periods.

Evan Tingler led in scoring with three goals, Alex Peros added four assists. Aria Fischer scored on a classic sweep for one goal and drew four exclusion fouls including a 5-meter penalty shot that she easily drilled for another goal. Thea Walsh continues to sparkle in the cage recording 15 saves.

The undersized pool hurt the Breaker’s quick counter play scores when they transition to offense after a turnover at the defense end of the pool. Laguna was also at a disadvantage with # 4 scorer Sophia Lucas sidelined with a broken finger sustained near the end of last Thursday’s practice. Lucas should be back early next month. Breakers will be challenged again this weekend when they host eighth-ranked Newport Harbor at noon this Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be the 19th meeting between Laguna and the Sailors, who hold the lead in the series at 10-8.

Also last week:

Laguna 13, Corona del Mar 7

Breakers traveled to Corona del Mar to meet the Sea Queens for the 32nd time in Laguna’s longest polo rivalry. Breakers scored in the initial possession of the contest on a power play goal by Evan Tingler as Aria Fischer drew the exclusion. Breakers never trailed leading 7-3 at the half. Aria Fischer led with five goals and Bella Baldridge added three goals and four assists. The seniors have never lost to CdM, going 7-0.

Laguna 21, Godinez 2

Thirteen different Laguna players scored in the initial league contest played on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Laguna Community Pool. Alex Peros led all players scoring four goals and Aria Fischer played the last quarter in the cage recording four saves. Breakers have won 41 consecutive league matches dating back to 2006.

SSCIF D-1 Poll for Jan 23: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Mater Dei, 3 – San Marcos, 4 – dos Pueblos, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – Foothill, 7 – Corona del Mar, 8 – Los Alamitos, 9 – Santa Barbara, 10 – Santa Margarita & Huntington Beach (tie).