Burzell Leaps to a New Record

Junior Blake Burzell scored 26 points against Reno’s Bishop Manogue on Friday, Dec. 30, to break Laguna’s career scoring record with 1,480 points in 17 games this season.

That mark leaps ahead of the previous high school career record set by Ron Lutz of 1,468 points.

Lutz, who played 1960 through ‘63, established a record held for 54 seasons. He led the Artists in scoring all four seasons of his high school career and became the school’s career scoring record holder as a junior when he broke Clyde Cook’s (1952-53) career mark.

Cook had led Laguna to the 1953 CIF small-school title and went on to career as an educator, administrator and missionary at Biola University.

Lutz was a starter on the 1962 Southern Section CIF “A” championship squad as a junior and the SS CIF “AA” finalist squad as a senior.

He worked as the city’s recreation director for 32 years before retiring in 2010.