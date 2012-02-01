Business Moves

Rock’N Fish Dishes Up Brunch

RockN’ Fish Laguna Beach, located on the second floor at 422 S. Coast Hwy., will now be open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The brunch menu selection, with entrees under $15, features a variety of free-range egg dishes such as Chef Roberto’s huevos rancheros. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sundays. For more information or reservations call 497-3113 or visit rocknfishlb.com.

Oceanfront Cottages Get Luxury Makeover

Laguna Beach resident Lloyd Charton, owner of the property formerly known as the Ocean Front Cottages, located at 729 Gaviota Dr., has transformed his cottages into The Retreat in Laguna, featuring eight Tuscan style villas that offer ocean views, sundecks, gourmet kitchens, concierge service and homage to Laguna artists Shane Townley and Steve Lustig. The villas range from 650 to 750 square feet and are available starting from $729 for a three night stay, for up to four people. A variety of specially discounted bed and breakfast and romance and yoga packages are being offered based on space availability through April 30.

For more info, call 949-376-7170, or visit www.TheRetreatinLaguna.com.

There’s a New Toy in Town

Main Beach Toy, 150 Laguna Ave., will be one of the first in Laguna Beach to offer the new Bkids line of toys, ranging in price from $7.99 to $59.99, which was developed in concert with parents and leading child development experts. Each product is designed to harness and build key sensory, physical, learning and creative skills as children grow. Together, the products form an integrated system wherein toys from each stage build on the skills developed through earlier toys.