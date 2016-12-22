Calling All Artists

Gallery Q at The Susi Q has partnered with The Laguna Beach County Water District, and is calling artists of all ages for submissions to the Art of Conservation, an art exhibition that includes a series of classes designed to showcase the aesthetics of sustainable and water wise gardens.

A class led by part time Laguna Beach resident, Gianne de Genevraye will take place at the Hortense Miller Garden from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 for $75 and on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4-5 p.m. a conversation with the artist about art, conservation, and sustainability is presented for free to be followed by an artists reception from 5- 6:30 p.m. featuring works by de Genevraye and local artists of all ages. Make reservations at: [email protected]

Also on Saturday, Jan. 21 ‘California Friendly Landscape Training’ takes place at the Susi Q from 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations are required; 949-342-1432. No charge.

Entries for artwork that capture the beauty of sustainable gardening, including paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics are welcome. Drop off dates are 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. There is an entry fee of $25 for one piece; $5 per additional piece up to three. Visit thesusiq.org or the Susi Q front desk, 380 Third St., for guidelines and an application form. Selected artwork will be featured in the Art of Conservation Exhibition running Jan. 16 through Feb. 24 Some pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

Winning artwork from the Laguna Beach County Water Districts’ simultaneous Plant a Seed Competition, open to students of all ages, will be displayed as part of the Art of Conservation exhibition. Visit www.lbcwd.org for more details.