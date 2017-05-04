Calling Athletes to the Nation’s Oldest Sport

The Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1931 even before the city incorporated, hosts its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

It’s free and people of all ages are welcome to attend, take a lesson and learn about the sport, which preceded the baseball, basketball and football in the U.S., says member Dennis Lockwood in an announcement.

The British introduced it to the colonies in the early 1600’s, when clubs were established in New York and Boston. The sport thrived. Even George Washington had a green on his estate at Mt. Vernon. Admittedly, the sport was the darling of aristocracy and continued its popularity until 1776 when all things British were banned and the greens plowed under.

It wasn’t until 1879 that the sport made a comeback in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Lawn bowling finally made its way to Los Angeles around 1908 and now there are more than 30 active clubs in southern California.

Join the fun you won’t be disappointed and you don’t even have to be an aristocrat, Lockwood says.

D.M. Lockwood is a writer who lives in north Laguna. He and his wife Pat are both members of the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club.