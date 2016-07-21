Calvin Lee Smith, Jr., a talented designer, bon vivant, and 45-year resident of Laguna Beach, passed away June 24, 2016. The cause of death was lymphoma.

Cal was born in Los Angeles Oct. 10, 1949, to Evelyn Svendsen Smith and Calvin Lee Smith, Sr. He grew up in Pomona and attended California Polytechnic Pomona where he studied business. Smith worked throughout college for the university food service, rapidly advancing to supervisor level, having learned all phases of food preparation.

After graduation, he immediately moved to Laguna Beach and found work at Laguna Nursery. Self-taught in plant identification and garden design, Smith began work as an independent consultant for Laguna residents. His design instincts were extraordinary and soon his clients were asking for his help in interior as well as landscape design. Client demand led to the creation of his company, Calvin L. Smith and Associates, which has provided full service design for both commercial and residential clients.

Smith was full of life and energy, and he pursued varied interests with his many friends. He was a world traveler and especially loved Paris and New York, which he visited often. At home, he supported the arts, especially live theater. He had a particular interest in art and architecture and was happy to attend all the latest openings in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

Smith was a wonderful cook. His parties were legendary. He loved and appreciated good food and wine and could quote entire menus from meals shared years before with fellow foodies. His generous spirit and impeccable taste resulted in meticulous preparation and artful presentation, whether entertaining for two or 200.

Smith is survived by his mother Evelyn; brother Phillip (Joann); sister Caroline; beloved cousin Janette Tovar (Gil); god children Sasha (Andy), Alex Tovar, Sebastian Tovar; nephews Joel Smith and Aaron Smith ( Nicky); grand nephew and niece Mason and Julia; and many other cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Calvin Lee Smith, Sr.