Car Thieves May Get Other Ideas

Editor,

My wife and I live in Arch Beach Heights and receive your paper on our driveway. A few weeks ago I read an article about cars being stolen or people going through unlocked cars at night. A few days later on May 3 someone stole our car. I did leave the keys in the car and was always doing so because we live in Laguna. The car has Lo-jack so it was found a few hours later in San Diego. I don’t really care about the car as much as weird thieves lurking at night. We have a 1-year-old baby girl and it was actually very unsettling.

Anyways, just wanted to let you guys know if you wanted to press this issue further. I think everyone thinks “this is a one time occurrence,” but actually it’s not. I would imagine a group of thieves thinking “these Laguna people leave their expensive cars unlocked….what if they leave their fancy houses unlocked as well?”

Worst case scenario is a home invasion and the last thing I want to do is be a gun owner. Just wanted to share.

Shaun Elabd, Laguna Beach