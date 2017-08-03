About
Editorial Staff
Subscribe to the Indy
Advertise
Contact
Laguna Beach Magazine
City Directory
Laguna Beach City Guide
Laguna Beach City Directory Map
Digital City Guide
Digital Edition
Laguna Beach Indy
Laguna Beach Magazine
Coastal Real Estate Guide
Login
— Top Menu —
About
- Editorial Staff
- Subscribe to the Indy
Advertise
Contact
Laguna Beach Magazine
City Directory
- Laguna Beach City Guide
- Laguna Beach City Directory Map
- Digital City Guide
Digital Edition
- Laguna Beach Indy
- Laguna Beach Magazine
- Coastal Real Estate Guide
Login
949-715-4100
— Main Menu —
Home
Page One
- Letters
- Schools
- Street Beat
- The Lead
- Video
Arts
- Art Seen
- Artist Profiles
- Getting Out
- The Write Stuff
Town Crier
- Columns
- Community Datebook
- Limelight
- Obituaries
Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cross Country
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Soccer
- Softball
- Surfing & Bodyboarding
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Track
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Calendar
Eat + Drink
- Happy Hours
- Nutrition
- On the Table
- Reviews
Blogs
Store
Home
Page One
Letters
Schools
Street Beat
The Lead
Video
Arts
Art Seen
Artist Profiles
Getting Out
The Write Stuff
Town Crier
Columns
Community Datebook
Limelight
Obituaries
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Cycling
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Surfing & Bodyboarding
Swimming
Tennis
Track
Volleyball
Water Polo
Calendar
Eat + Drink
Happy Hours
Nutrition
On the Table
Reviews
Blogs
Store
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Hardships for Homeowners Under Proposed Preservation Rules
Novel Parking Solution: Use Garages as Intended
Revived Parking-Lot Talks Ignore the Stance of Residents
ACLU’s Stance Needs a Reality Check
Influential Legacy Created by LGBT Entrepreneurs
Of Aphorisms and Adolescents
Cartoon
Writer Disputes Ray’s ‘Musings’
Critic Questions Village Laguna
Support for Pledge to Curb Carbon Emissions
Cartoon
Posted On
03 Aug 2017
By :
Guest Contributor
Comment: 0
Local Knowledge: Look Behind You
About the Author
Previous Story
Writer Disputes Ray’s ‘Musings’
Next Story
Of Aphorisms and Adolescents
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Join the Local's List
For Email Newsletters you can trust.
Copyright 2017
Firebrand Media LLC |
Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved
.