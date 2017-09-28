Casting Her Vote a Year in Advance

Editor,

I would vote for Kermit the Frog over Dana Rohrabacher.

Luckily, I do not have to.

Instead, I can vote for Harley Rouda. I agree with him on important issues, such as trust in science, women’s rights and access to affordable higher education.

I googled Rouda to find the mud people throw at him. Rouda is a former Republican who donated to Republicans.

That’s all you got? He voted for Hillary Clinton.

Again, that’s all you got?

A Clinton Democrat is one shade away from an old school Republican. Jeb Bush, once he opened his mouth, sounded a lot like Barack Obama.

Rouda’s shift in allegiance is thus quite slight and very sensible. He does not want to drown; he knows what the rising sea levels mean.

Rohrabacher, on the other hand, is part of the now Trump challenged fringe of the Republican Party and I cannot see much old school Republican in their politics.

The deny climate change, buy into the politics of distraction that have resulted in an ugly targeting of immigrants and they take aim at soft targets like underage girls who want an abortion.

So, no matter what side of the divide you occupy, Rouda is a great candidate.

And the Kermit the Frog reference was just for fun, an allusion that makes me happy.

His “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green,” which has been covered by the likes of Ray Charles and Cee Lo Green (get it? Charles was blind and Green named himself Green) was one of my favorite songs as a kid and it took an adult to explain to me what it was really about.

Lisa Aslanian, Laguna Beach