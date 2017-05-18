Catherine Maydelle Carras, born Sept. 29, 1925, died May 8, 2017, in Yucaipa, Calif.

Kay, as she was called by family and friends, was full of life and vigor through most all her 91 years. She had a magnificent singing voice with opera as her greatest love. During the course of her life she raised five children, Diane Carras Price, Linda Carras Pittman, Judith Carras Hansen, Catherine Carras Cwiok, Anthony Carras, and doted on her 10 grandchildren.

Carras loved to run the hills of Laguna Beach where she and her husband Anthony (Tony) Carras had retired after raising their family in Monterey Park, Calif. High up in Bluebird Canyon, she loved to watch deer graze and birds swoop down into the wooded canyon below. Mountains and nature were places that brought her deep joy and contentment. She loved to ski, dance, and entertain in her lovely home and she attended college at California State University at Los Angeles where she was president of the musical sorority Sigma Alpha Iota. Her heart was big and her kindness overflowing.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tony Carras and her son Anthony Carras. She was beloved by many and will be truly missed.