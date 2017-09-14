Chabad Announces New Year Services

To celebrate the Jewish new year, Chabad of Laguna Beach, 30804 S. Coast Highway, offers the following events and services:

Tuesday, Sept 12: craft a beautiful Shofar from a genuine ram’s horn in a family workshop at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per shofar.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Ladies Home Club presents a healing workshop with Estee Berkowitz. 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: a pre Rosh Hashanah food tasting, 7 p.m., catered by Beverly Hills Kosher. Cost is $36 per person, $60 per couple.

Rosh Hashanah services: Wednesday, Sept 20, 7 p.m. (RSVP for communal dinner by Sept. 17); Thursday, Sept. 21, morning service 10 a.m., shofar sounding at 12:30 p.m., mincha service 3 p.m. followed by Tashlich service at Treasure Island, evening service 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept 22, same service schedule as above.

Yom Kippur services: Friday, Sept. 29, Evening service 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, morning service 10 a.m., memorial service 12: 30 p.m., mincha and neliah service 5 p.m., fast ends 7:13 p.m.

Services and programs are open to the community. No tickets are needed. Seat reservations available. RSVP to 949 499-0770.