A Challenge to America First Antagonists

Editor,

To those of you who showed up to remember and peacefully bring attention to events like the alleged killing of Kathryn Steinle on San Francisco’s Pier 14 by seven-time felon and five-time deported Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez: stand down.

Thoughtful and peaceful debate on matters of public policy should not be tolerated.

I read on NextDoor and the internet that because your rally was a week after hate groups clashed with other protesters in Charlottesville your group must be their equivalent. And therefore, must be true.

Truly yours, unsophisticated thinker.

Duane Allee, Laguna Beach