Child Actor Cast in Two Shows

Nine year-old Corwin Allard is drawing attention again at Top of the World School. This time it’s not for choking on a strawberry like last year, when his teacher saved the day by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Corwin will play young Decker Jr. in the show “Decker: Unclassified” on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, according to Corwin’s mother, Diane Allard, who announced her son has been cast in two television shows.

He will also play Peter Gardiner, new neighbor to the Huang family, on the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat” starring Courtney Thorne-Smith. His episode will air on ABC at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.