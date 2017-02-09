Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Child Actor Cast in Two Shows

Posted On 09 Feb 2017
By :
Comment: 1

Corwin and his mother, Diane Allard.

Corwin and his on-screen mother, Courtney Thorne-Smith

Nine year-old Corwin Allard is drawing attention again at Top of the World School. This time it’s not for choking on a strawberry like last year, when his teacher saved the day by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Corwin will play young Decker Jr. in the show “Decker: Unclassified” on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, according to Corwin’s mother, Diane Allard, who announced her son has been cast in two television shows.

He will also play Peter Gardiner, new neighbor to the Huang family, on the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat” starring Courtney Thorne-Smith. His episode will air on ABC at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 

About the Author
  1. Diane Allard February 12, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The photograph above is of Corwin and his on-screen mother, Courtney Thorne-Smith.

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.