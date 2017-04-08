Christians, Jews Renew Spring Rituals

This weekend will mark the beginning of religious celebrations for Christians and Jews. For Jews, Passover’s first seder is April 10 and for Christians, special services and commemorations will take place on Palm Sunday, April 9, Maundy Thursday, April 13, Good Friday, April 14, and Easter Sunday, April 16.

Below are service listings and holiday related events in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr. 949 499-3088.

The Pageant, on Palm Sunday, April 9, takes place at the 10 a.m. service in which the youth and children of the church share the story of Palm Sunday in celebration and anticipation of Easter.

Shawn Wood, a Torah reader at local synagogues, will take part in a symbolic seder on Maundy Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. Wood will chant seder songs at the meal, which will be held at LBUMC’s Healton Hall. His family also will share in the abbreviated version of a seder. Stations on the church’s patio also will be available for foot washing and meditation for those who wish to participate.

A service of Tenebrae will be held at 7 p.m. on Good Friday.

On Easter Sunday a sunrise service greets the day at 6 a.m. on Main Beach, complete with the music and communion. Those attending are advised to wear warm clothes and bring chairs and blankets as well as flowers to attach to the large wooden cross that will be at the site. At 10 a.m. at the church, there will be another complete service also with music and the church’s Chancel Choir, which will lead the congregation in the Hallelujah Chorus.

Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Anne’s Dr. 949 494-8091

The Palm/Passion readers theater recount the journey of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem at the 10 a.m. service on Palm Sunday. On Easter Sunday, sing and watch liturgical dancers enact the moment of Jesus’ resurrection. An Easter egg hunt follows the 10 a.m. service.

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 1042 Temple Terrace 949 494-9701

A Thursday mass of the Lord’s Supper starts at 7 p.m. and night prayer takes place at 9 p.m.

On Good Friday there will be a 1 p.m. liturgy and 7 p.m. mass in Spanish at the parish school, 30516 S. Coast Highway, and in English at the church.

The Great Easter Vigil begins on Holy Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday services are slated for 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. in Spanish.

St. Francis By the Sea, 430 Park Ave. 949 426-2561

There is a 9:30 a.m. mass on Passion Sunday, April 9. On Holy Thursday, April 13 there will be a 7 p.m. mass. Good Friday services are at 3 and 7 p.m.

The Holy Saturday Easter vigil begins at 7 p.m. on April 15. Easter masses will be at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

Little Church by the Sea, 468 Legion St. 949 494 6191

There is a lenten service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The Good Friday service is at 7 p.m.

On Easter, a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. takes place on the fire road at Moulton Meadows Park, 1089 Balboa Ave., and church services are at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr. 949 497-4568

An Easter potluck brunch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Join the tradition of donning an Easter bonnet.

Laguna Beach Presbyterian, 415 Forest Ave. 949 494-7555

There is a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. A Good Friday service will also be held at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday services are at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave. 949 494-3542

On Palm Sunday masses will take place at 8 and 10:30 a.m. A 7 p.m. mass is planned for Maundy Thursday. Good Friday masses are at 12 and 7 p.m. On Easter, a 5:30 and 10:30 a.m. mass is scheduled.

Jewish Collaborative Seder

“Freedom in Four Parts: A Unique Community Passover Seder,” is planned for Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 Saint Ann’s Dr. Cost is $60/person. RSVP: jcooc.org or call 949-402-8004.

Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Highway. (949) 499 – 0770.

Chabad also hosts a community seder at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10. Adults are $45 and children $25. Reservations may be closed.