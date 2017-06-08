City Programs Done Well

Editor,

I wanted to give a shout out for two of the city’s great resident-serving benefits, its free composting and paint-e-waste-shredding events.

I don’t know what they do to make the compost, but our plants and grass thrive every year after adding this rich nutrient to our soil. We look forward to bringing our buckets and filling up each year.

The paint/e-waste/shredding event is another great resident benefit, and encourages us to scan paper piles for shredding and get rid of unused electronics for safe disposal.

One more shout out to city employee Liz Vazquez-Avila, who works annually at both events, above and beyond her job as senior administrative analyst. She goes the extra mile, with a smile, to help make these events a success for local residents. Thank you!

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach