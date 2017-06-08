City Staff On the Move
The city’s Community Services Department will relocate staff offices to the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center at 380 3rd St. on Monday, June 12.
This includes staff who administer wedding, film and alcohol permits; recreation activities; Hortense Miller Garden tours; bus passes for Laguna Beach Transit; the Forest Avenue banner program; Main Beach Park cobblestone area and Farmer’s Market temporary use permits; and neighborhood-specific and business parking permits.
No recreational programs are being disrupted as a result of the relocation, precipitated by the removal of temporary staff quarters in trailers as village entrance construction nears, said Asst. City Manager Christa Johnson.
Ranch Designated as a Unique Lodge
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is the newest member of the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World list.
The hotel and golf course in Aliso Canyon is the first hotel in California to join this invite-only collection, which includes six other hotels in the U.S. and 55 lodges on six continents.
Selection is based on an evaluation process, an outstanding guest experience, protection of cultural and natural heritage and sustainable tourism practices, says a statement.
Oak Street Beach Access Opens
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated beach access at the end of Oak Street will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Beach-goers will benefit from the new stairway, overlook decking, landscaping, lighting, benches, bike racks and new drinking fountain and foot shower.
Conference Aims to Kindle Action
A one-day conference with speakers and activities intended to spark conversation and action among individuals and within communities is set for Sunday, June 11, says a statement.
Ignite: Laguna Beach is slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Local Michaell Magrutsche joins a line-up of eight speakers who address politics, art, health, the human spirit and community, says organizer Christopher Lee, technical director of the Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo for the last 12 years.
The cost is $20 per person. More information can be found at ignitelaguna.quillproevents.com.
Police Chief Serves as Grand Marshal in OC Pride Parade
Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella will serve as community grand marshal at the Orange County ‘As One’ LGBT Pride Parade & Festival in Santa Ana on June 24.
Farinella was hired as police chief in March 2015 and previously worked 25 years for the Long Beach Police Department.
Her goal is to address all public safety issues and concerns through community policing efforts and to strive for department excellence.
Writing Boot Camp Recruits College-Bound Kids
Janine Robinson, known as a professional writing coach, teaches college-bound students how to turn real-life stories into standout application essays and to perfect their personal statements in a weekend writing boot camp.
Students brainstorm topics, learn narrative writing techniques, map out writing plans and self-edit drafts.
The course is offered on June 24-25, July 22-23 and Aug. 26-27. Classes are on Saturdays from 10- 11:30 a.m. and on Sundays from 12- 1:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.
The cost is $150 per two-day weekend Boot Camp workshop. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net.
Chef Spices Up Business Club
Chef Patrick DiGiacomo is the guest speaker and host of the Business Club on Thursday, June 15, which will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Kitchen in the Canyon, 845 Laguna Canyon Rd.
His vision is to create Italian home-style cooking, using only the freshest ingredients. He graduated with merit from culinary art school formerly on the premises.
RSVP to attend or call Bart Zandbergen at 949 363-8686.
From Bean to Bar, Learn to make Chocolate
The Great Kosher Chocolate Factory arrives at the Chabad Jewish Center Wednesday, June 14.
During the 5 p.m. workshop participants will use Jewish-themed molds to create their own chocolate objects. As they harden, participants will experience the eight-step manufacturing process to extract chocolate from cacao beans.
The $10 per child workshop, 30804 S. Coast Highway, is open to all. RSVP to [email protected] or call at (949) 499 – 0770.
Wooing 100 Years of Vows
Laguna Presbyterian Church is starting its year-long centennial celebration by recognizing anyone who was married at the church or by one of its pastors during the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services Sunday, June 25.
A wedding “reception” follows at 11:15 a.m. in Tankersley Hall, 415 Forest Ave. All are welcome to attend both.