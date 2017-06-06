City Staff Rebuffs Bid by CVS to Replace Laguna Drug

By Lauren Korduner, Special to the Independent

City staff recommends denying a bid by CVS Pharmacy to replace Laguna Drug in the downtown area. The applications comes before the Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7.

In its objections to the proposal, staff cited the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, which lays out development guidelines that discourage applications by national chains that fail to differentiate their product offerings and standardized visual layouts.

Staff noted that the proposed interior design plan by CVS would differentiate it from other locations. But presentation wasn’t the problem.

The CVS proposal neither offers “unique merchandise” nor satisfies “unmet resident needs,” staff contends in the report. Both are requirements of the Downtown Specific Plan.

CVS proposed offering health and beauty products, snacks and alcohol, greeting cards, seasonal items, and cleaning and household repair items, which are “comparable” to items found at other nearby stores such as Coast Hardware, Whole Foods Market and Bushard’s Pharmacy, among others, according to the report.

Advocates for CVS disagree and cited that the pharmacy offers products “that other business in the downtown area do not provide” at “low to moderate prices.”

Pacific Planning Group argued on CVS’s behalf that the product offering satisfied an “unmet need” in the community in a letter dated May 23. The letter invoked the name of Sprouse-Reitz, the old five-and-dime store that years ago occupied the same space CVS hopes to occupy.

The letter said nearby retailers offer “specialty” and “luxury, high-end comparable products.”

“We believe our wide assortment of affordable health and convenience items are a complement, not a comparable, to the specialty product offerings of nearby retailers,” said CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis.

DeAngelis also said that CVS intends to have a “local products” section in the store, if approved.

While he declined to speculate on whether CVS would agree to any potential restrictions the Planning Commission might suggest, DeAngelis said a denial by the committee would be “disappointing.”

“CVS looks forward to working with the city to create a unique store that serves the community,” DeAngelis said.

The city report said, “staff believes that the ubiquity and brand recognition merits more differentiation than has been submitted.”